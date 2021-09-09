HomeCelebrity News

HHW Gaming: Gamers Crown Insomniac Games The MVP of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase

Posted September 9, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Twitter Reacts To Insomniac Games Owning The PlayStation Showcase

Source: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine


Insomniac Games has been very busy.

Thursday (Sep.9), Sony had video game Twitter collectively saying ooh and ahh while watching its highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase. Business picked up immensely when we got to the PlayStation Studios portion of the show, and we quickly learned the folks at Insomniac Games got some certified heat in the stash.

The studio that has given us quite possibly the game of the year with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been hard at work and currently has TWO big Marvel games in development. Much to viewers’ surprise, you can hear the collective screams from Marvel fans when we all learned that Marvel’s Wolverine is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5.

But wait… there’s more.

Insomniac wasn’t don’t snatching our wigs. They also announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on the way. In the trailer for the game set to exclusively web swings its way onto PS5 consoles in 2023, we learn that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will join forces to take on Venom.

Following the showcase, gamers wasted no time crowning the studio the MVP of the showcase that also saw other awe-inspiring looking games like God of War: Ragnarok, Project Eve, Forspoken, Gran Turismo 7, and Guardians of The Galaxy shown, so that’s saying A LOT. Even 2018’s God of War director Cory Barlog couldn’t contain his excitement at the news of Insomniac’s new games.

If this showcase proved anything, it’s definitely going to be good to a PS5 owner in the long run cause the games coming out look magnificent.

You can peep more reactions to Insomniac Games owning the day in the gallery below.

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine

HHW Gaming: Gamers Crown Insomniac Games The MVP of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 5 months ago
08.26.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 5 months ago
08.26.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 6 months ago
08.26.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close