HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During Nintendo’s Latest Direct Showcase

Microsoft and Sony showed gamers what they could look forward to playing on their Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. Now it’s Nintendo’s turn to show us what is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED model.
Before we get into the games, during the roughly 40-minute presentation, Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Online, which allows Switch owners to play a library of NES and SNES games, is expanding with a new plus subscription tier. With the presumably extra cost, Nintendo fan’s dreams were answered by adding N64 titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Winback, and more. But that’s not all. In a move that no gamer would have thought they would ever have imagined seeing, Sega Genesis games like Streets of Rage, Ecco The Dolphin, and more will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + subscription.
Nintendo added a sweet cherry on top of the announcement by revealing 40 wireless versions of the N64 and Sega Genesis controller will be available.
Another big announcement that currently has the video game world scratching its head was the cast of the upcoming animated Mario movie. The animated film is stacked with talent and features Chris Pratt as Mario (weird flex, but okay), Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and many more big names.
It was also announced to fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would learn who the last fighter is coming to the game that has thrived for almost three years on the Nintendo Switch. The presentation will take place on October 5th.
With that out of the way, it’s time to focus on the games, and there were a lot of them shown off during the presentation. We got another look at Metroid Dread, Splatoon 3, a new Kirby game, and even Bayonetta 3. A game fans have been asking about for a long time.
You can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below.
Photo: Nintendo / Metroid Dread
HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During Nintendo’s Latest Direct Showcase was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – Announcement Teaser – Nintendo SwitchSource:Nintendo
Under the moonlight, new threats emerge.
Sink your teeth into a teaser for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, coming Summer 2022. This massive paid expansion pack to Monster Hunter Rise brings new stories, locales, monsters, hunting actions & quest rank.
2. Chocobo GP – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchSource:Nintendo
Ready… Set… CHOCOBO!
A racing experience featuring Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY characters comes to #NintendoSwitch in 2022! In #ChocoboGP, race across familiar FINAL FANTASY and Chocobo tracks, and use special character abilities and Magicites to speed past the competition.
3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchSource:Nintendo
In this new unforgettable 3D platforming adventure, Kirby explores a mysterious world full of abandoned structures from a past civilization. What surprises await the pink puffball?
#Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases Spring 2022!
4. Tune In This October for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct!Source:Nintendo
Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future.
5. Splatoon 3 – “Return of the Mammalians” – Nintendo Switch – Nintendo Direct 9.23.21Source:Nintendo
Details are fuzzy but #Splatoon3’s new weapons are sure to intensify Splatsville’s multiplayer Turf Wars. And some very familiar faces will be lending a hand in the game’s Story Mode, Return of the Mammalians, where the Inklings’ world is about to get a lot hairier…
6. Three More Boards Revealed in Mario Party Superstars! – Nintendo Switch – Nintendo Direct 9.23.21Source:Nintendo
🌲 Woody Woods
🏝 Yoshi’s Tropical Island
😈 Horror Land
Three more boards from the Nintendo 64 era join Space Land and Peach’s Birthday Cake in Mario Party Superstars! Want to focus on minigame action? Head to Mt. Minigames for a variety of courses!
7. First Look at Bayonetta 3 Gameplay – Nintendo SwitchSource:Nintendo
You’ve waited long enough.
The witch. Is. BACK! A new-look Bayonetta returns to battle foes with her signature Witch Time! This time, she’ll wield her new Demon Masquerade ability to channel the power of demons and engage in larger-than-life action.
#Bayonetta3 dances in 2022.
8. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Expansion Pass Wave 2 Trailer | Nintendo DirectSource:Nintendo/ IGN
Take a look at what’s coming in the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Wave 2: Guardians of Rememberance expansion on October 29.
9. Deltarune Chapter 2 Nintendo Switch Trailer | Nintendo DirectSource:Nintendo/ IGN
The next chapter in Deltarune’s story is coming to Switch.
10. Castleavania Advance Collection – Nintendo Switch Trailer | Nintendo DirectSource:Nintendo/ IGN
The classic Castlevania collection from the GameBoy Advance are coming to Nintendo Switch, complete with rewind features – launching later today.
11. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – Announcement Trailer | Nintendo DirectSource:Nintendo/ IGN
A new card-battling RPG called Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is coming to Nintendo Switch, in a world where everything from heroes to towns are represented as cards, and will release October 28th
12. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – Switch Trailer | Nintendo DirectSource:Nintendo/ IGN
The phenomenal CRPG is coming to Switch in October 2021.
13. Mario Golf: Super Rush – New Characters and Courses Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct
Koopa Troopa and Ninja join Mario Golf: Super Rush as new characters in a free update today, including two brand new courses.
14. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Switch Edition Trailer | Nintendo DirectSource:Nintendo/ IGN
The original Bioware Star Wars RPG, Knights of the Old Republic, is coming to Nintendo Switch next month.
15. Project Triangle Strategy – Release Date Trailer | Nintendo DirectSource:Nintendo/ IGN
Check out what changes are being made to Project Triangle Strategy, coming in 2022.