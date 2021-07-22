HHW Gaming: EA Announces Next-Gen ‘Dead Space’ Remake Is On The Way, Gamers Are Ecstatic

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Gamers have been hoping and praying for a remake of the Dead Space. Their prayers have finally been answered.

It’s happening. It’s finally happening.

During Thursday’s (Jul.22) EA Play Live event, the company revealed that the sci-fi/horror classic Dead Space, the game first brought to the gaming world by the now-shuttered studio Visceral Games, is coming back. The game will be a full remake and is exclusively coming to next-gen consoles. As rumors long suggested, the game won’t just be a basic HD remake. According to EA, It will be rebuilt by the studio from the ground up utilizes the power of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to scare the living hell out of us all over again.

Dead Space remake has been in the works for some time now, according to Eurogamer plus Gematsu, and is now being developed by EA Motive. The Dead Space teaser gives us a small glimpse of just how terrifying the already scream-inducing Necropmorphs look in the revamped game, as well as a tease of Isaac Clarke, the system’s ship engineer who reluctantly has to become a Necromorph destroyer after he discovers the nightmare that has taken over the USG Ishimura after the crew discovers an ancient artifact called a marker.

“Far more than a remaster, Dead Space will feature completely rebuilt assets and all-new technology, using the powerful Frostbiteengine to craft a terrifyingly immersive experience — while preserving and honoring the legacy of the original,” EA said on its website.

Dead Space was first released in 2008 and became an instant classic among video game fans due to its well-placed jump scares and survival horror action. A sequel was released in 2011 and was also well-received among fans of the franchise. Dead Space 3 ditched the survivor horror for more action and co-op play that featured a unique twist with players experiencing different hallucinations induced by the marker while playing the game.

No release date has been announced, but as you can imagine, the reactions to the news are pouring in, and gamers are excited. You can peep them and the teaser trailer below.

—

Photo: EA / Dead Space

HHW Gaming: EA Announces Next-Gen ‘Dead Space’ Remake Is On The Way, Gamers Are Ecstatic was originally published on hiphopwired.com