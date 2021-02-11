Kelly’s long, impressive resume is one thing, but have you seen her wardrobe?! This woman can make a fecal stained towel look like a couture gown designed by God Himself. She always manages to look effortless, glamorous, and right on trend. Her hair, makeup, and styling team have captured the essence that is Kelly Rowland. Not ever, has she ever stepped out in something questionable or tacky. She is perfection!

Today, February 11th, Queen Rowland turns 40. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 5 times she killed it on the red carpet.

Here Are 5 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER AND GALA, 2019 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland can where whatever color she likes, but green should fall in her top 3 hues. Here she is at the 2019 Living Legends Foundation Annual Awards Dinner And Gala in this gorgeous bardot mini dress. Kelly’s skin looks so golden and radiant against this vivid emerald green dress. This really might be her color.

2. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland doesn’t play fair! She attended the Watch What Happens Live show clad in an olive green Aliette Spring 2020 ensemble. The singer left her long legs on display, and we’re not mad! If you needed more proof that green is Kelly’s color, then here you go! Whether its olive, mint, or hunter, that melanin shines brightly!

3. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland stunned at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala clad in a Nicole + Felicia FW19 feathered gown. There likely won’t be another Gala for a while now that the Coronavirus has put a halt on galas and other large gatherings. At the age of 40, Kelly is now a mother of two. The singer just welcomed her second child with husband Tim Witherspoon.

4. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland’s grey suit, cinched waist, and red gloves is an entire mood! The songbird looked perfect at the “Bad Hair” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. This retro ensemble gives Michael Jackson vibes. Between the gloves and the waist belt, this modern-day 80’s look is bad – in a good way.