Hair, Headdresses & Super Bowl Rings: The Most Memorable Glam Moments At The 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year. Consider it the Oscars of fashion and every year, we look forward to seeing what celebrities and their paired designers conceptualize to send down the legendary red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” encouraged the rich and famous to wear American designers on the carpet while showcasing their take on the annual extravaganza. While some of the fashion was a hit (think: Iman) or dreadful miss (think Kim Kardashian), the glam squads understood the assignment.

Hair, nails, makeup was on point! We saw a lot of textured ponytails on the carpet. Hair that defied gravity and accessories that told a story. From Iman’s stunning headdress to Ciara’s Super Bowl ring and jersey dress and poet Amanda Gorman’s book shaped clutch, there was much more to the fashion than beautiful gowns. *Aretha Franklin vc*

So let’s get into the standout glam moments, below.

