Photos From Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Private Chapel Wedding at Oklahoma Ranch

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

They’re finally married! Gwen Stefani posted pictures from her big day on Monday afternoon (July 5th).

The singer posted a boomerang video of her throwing up her veil and flashing a huge smile. The happy couple tied the knot on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. A small chapel was built on the property especially for their “I dos.”

Stefani also posted a video of her first dance with her new husband and there was an adorable shot of one of the couple’s four-legged fur babies hiding under Gwen’s dress.

There seems to have been a small guest list and it seems the couple wedded on July 3rd, as Blake had a singing engagement on the Fourth of July.

What did you think of the posts Gwen shared on social media? What did you think of Gwen’s wedding dress?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.