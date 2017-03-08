If you saw Get Out at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge.

Here are the insanely funny results…

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge was originally published on globalgrind.com