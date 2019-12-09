End Of The Decade: Top Stories From 2010-2019

As 2019 comes to an end, we are also walking into a new decade. These last 10 years have been filled with scandal, events, movements, and more.

1. Game Of Thrones (2011-2019) Source:HBO The popular HBO series Game of Thrones started in 2011 and came to a sad end in 2019. Rumors have circled that a spin-off will be coming.

2. Kneeling Protest (2016) Source:Getty Colin Kaepernick began his kneeling protest in 2016 as a way to fight against the treatment of African Americans in this country. In 2017, Kaepernick became a free agent and has not played in an NFL game since.

3. The 72 Day Marriage (2011) Source:Getty In August 20, 2011 reality TV star Kim Kardashian tied the not with NBA star Kris Humphries. It was announced on October 31st that the two were divorcing.

4. Caitlyn Jenner Comes Out At As A Trans Woman (2015) Source:Getty Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as a trans woman in April 2015 in an interview with Diane Sawyer. Her new name was publicly announced in July of that year, with her name and gender being legally changed the following September.

5. Oscar Mix Up (2017) Source:Getty In 2017, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced “La La Land” as Best Film. Moments later Beatty apologized and revealed the real winner, ‘Moonlight”

6. Beyoncé Announces Pregnancy at 2011 MTV Awards (2011) Source:Getty In 2011, Beyoncé performed at the MTV Awards. As she ended her performance of “Love on Top” she dropped the mic, unzipped her jacket, and rubbed her growing baby bump. Blue Ivy Carter was born in 2012.

7. Kim and Kanye Tie The Knot (2014) Source:Getty Kim and Kanye tied the knot in May 2014 at the beautiful 16th-century fortress in Italy.

8. Beyoncé Announces She Is Pregnant Again…With Twins! (2017) Source:Getty Beyoncé had the most liked photo of 2017 when she took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy. Not only was she pregnant, but expecting twins! Rumi and Sir Carter were born in June.

9. Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress (2010) Source:Getty Lady Gaga had heads turning when she wore a dress made of meat to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

10. Goodbye Harry Potter (2011) Source:Getty In 2011 the eighth and final film of the widely known series Harry Potter hit theaters that July.

11. Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes Split (2012) Source:Getty After five years of marriage Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise split in June of 2012

12. Baby Stormi Is Born (2018) Source:(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix) After much speculation, in February 2018 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster. Kylie shocked the world when she made the announcement via her Instagram page, with the caption, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”