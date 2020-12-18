Eminem Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine, Apologizes To Rihanna On “Zeus” From ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Deluxe

Eminem could easily retire at this point and never have to look back at making music again, but it appears he’ll continue releasing projects as long as he feels like it. Slim Shady re-released his 11th studio album Music To Be Murdered By by adding 16 new tracks, one of which takes aim at Tekashi 6ix9ine.
Music To Be Murdered By – Side B is the proper name of the deluxe edition of the album, stacking the aforementioned new tracks at the front while tacking on the original 20 tracks from the preceding project. At 48 years of age, the man born Marshall Mathers is clearly having fun with words and the art of rhyming, displaying that he still has the skill level to be considered elite even if the subject matter is sometimes rote.
On the track “Zeus,” 6ix9ine and it appears Snoop Dogg as well catch stray shots.
“She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi (Damn)/B*tch, you lost me (Yeah)/Fairweather, wishy-washy/She thinks Machine washed me (What?)/Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he’d crossed me (Yeah),” opens the track.
In the same opening verse, Em name-drops Rihanna, offering an apology for a leaked version of “Things Get Worse” which showed him seemingly siding with Chris Brown.
“But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest/And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna/For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri/It wasn’t meant to cause you grief/Regardless, it was wrong of me,” Em raps before heading into the chorus.
On a later portion of the track, Snoop Dogg gets a mention but it doesn’t appear to be a diss although the cheeky delivering from Slim Shady might be called into question.
“And, as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me/But, just not in my camp/I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, dog, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me/Man, not really (Haha)/I had “dog” backwards,” says Eminem.
The track can be heard below. Click here to find Music To Be Murdered By – Side B at your preferred DSP.
Keep scrolling to see reactions to “Zeus” and Eminem’s diss below.
—
Photo: Getty
Eminem Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine, Apologizes To Rihanna On “Zeus” From ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Deluxe was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
I re-promise to be honest— Mainly Eminem (@MainlyEminem) December 18, 2020
And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna
For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri
It wasn't meant to cause you grief
Regardless, it was wrong of me #Eminem #Zeus pic.twitter.com/HK50XRN25b
2.
I swear Eminem will never retire.— WILLIE 🌟 (@trop_lil) December 18, 2020
She says I'm trash but she listens to tekashi 🤷🏽♂️ #MTBMB2 pic.twitter.com/DD7j1w8z5d
3.
“She says I’m trash but she listen to Tekashi”— Quincy (@RichardsQuincy2) December 18, 2020
“Call her Cinderella, She loves balls”
-#Eminem pic.twitter.com/RVWshnqC0g
4.
Eminem said “she said I am trash but she listens to Tekashi”— AbdulRazak (@Bagofnuts_) December 18, 2020
My chest 😭😭😭
5.
"She says I'm trash but she listens to Tekashi, bitch you lost me" LOL #Zeus pic.twitter.com/xPB4Ez5PcL— Key, Esq. (@kishenybarot) December 18, 2020
6.
Tekashi 6ix9ine when he finds out that Eminem dissed him.. pic.twitter.com/uzEu7Ia0nl— Sadittarius (@Sadittariusss) December 18, 2020
7.
She says I am trash but she listens to Tekashi 😂 - Eminem (Zeus)#MTBMBDLX pic.twitter.com/JUzVt1iyHE— EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) December 18, 2020
8.
Eminem dissed MGK,Tekashi and Snoop 😱😱😱😱— Name cannot be blank (@cprodpro) December 18, 2020
He said he would diss and never talk to them again pic.twitter.com/B88iXGzff1
9.
Tekashi 6ix9ine snitching to the feds after finding out Eminem dissed him pic.twitter.com/oceMY0gMTs— Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) December 18, 2020
10.
eminem stans getting involved in this chart race when they couldn't even get that man a #1 since rihanna gave him his last hit 7 years ago pic.twitter.com/BZSIlqsMkK— c | BLM (@breathinsriah) December 17, 2020
11.
Eminem apologizing to Rihanna for the leaked song...I knew he felt bad about it- this is why I Stan this man...his heart ❤️ #MTBMB2 pic.twitter.com/qEjQo1oU0E— yani ♡ (@shadyfenty_) December 18, 2020
12.
Eminem rap God 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Ehiz©infinity (@ehima2) December 18, 2020
All tracks fire 🔥🔥🔥
Dissing snoop in a diplomatic way🙆♂️🙆♂️
Apologises to Rihanna 🙏🙏🙏🙏
MTBMB side B
Thanks for ending 2020 on a high pic.twitter.com/BEUF16P0uQ
13.
Overall I liked this album, I think I personally still like MTBMB better, But I love that he mentioned everything that's been going on this year, racial injustice, corona, apologizing to Rihanna, letting everyone know what's up. He's matured so much. #Eminem— Eminemzminnie 🤔🤨🙄😶 (@eminemzminnie) December 18, 2020
14.
Eminem just released his 2nd album of the year 😭😭😭. My day started on a wonderful note.— Adeoluwa 🐺 (@Julyannsark) December 18, 2020
He tendered an apology to Rihanna....Wow!
15.
Eminem apologies Rihanna in his recent track "ZEUS" for song that leaked “Things Get Worse" -- reportedly recorded during sessions for 2009's Relapse album -- made the rounds online, and a verse in which Em appears to side with Brown in the incident drew backlash. pic.twitter.com/2348DxHyYK— FENTYJOINT (@fentyjoint_) December 18, 2020