Eminem Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine, Apologizes To Rihanna On “Zeus” From ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Deluxe

Eminem could easily retire at this point and never have to look back at making music again, but it appears he’ll continue releasing projects as long as he feels like it. Slim Shady re-released his 11th studio album Music To Be Murdered By by adding 16 new tracks, one of which takes aim at Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Music To Be Murdered By – Side B is the proper name of the deluxe edition of the album, stacking the aforementioned new tracks at the front while tacking on the original 20 tracks from the preceding project. At 48 years of age, the man born Marshall Mathers is clearly having fun with words and the art of rhyming, displaying that he still has the skill level to be considered elite even if the subject matter is sometimes rote.

On the track “Zeus,” 6ix9ine and it appears Snoop Dogg as well catch stray shots.

“She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi (Damn)/B*tch, you lost me (Yeah)/Fairweather, wishy-washy/She thinks Machine washed me (What?)/Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he’d crossed me (Yeah),” opens the track.

In the same opening verse, Em name-drops Rihanna, offering an apology for a leaked version of “Things Get Worse” which showed him seemingly siding with Chris Brown.

“But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest/And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna/For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri/It wasn’t meant to cause you grief/Regardless, it was wrong of me,” Em raps before heading into the chorus.

On a later portion of the track, Snoop Dogg gets a mention but it doesn’t appear to be a diss although the cheeky delivering from Slim Shady might be called into question.

“And, as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me/But, just not in my camp/I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, dog, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me/Man, not really (Haha)/I had “dog” backwards,” says Eminem.

The track can be heard below. Click here to find Music To Be Murdered By – Side B at your preferred DSP.

Keep scrolling to see reactions to “Zeus” and Eminem’s diss below.

—

Photo: Getty

Eminem Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine, Apologizes To Rihanna On “Zeus” From ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Deluxe was originally published on hiphopwired.com