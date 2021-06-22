Ed Sheeran Teases New Music “Bad Habits”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s been a while since we got some tunes from Ed Sheeran, but he’s been letting everyone know that the wait is over! He’s been ramping up leaving little teasers here and there til we get the new song “Bad Habits” this coming Friday. The teases have been pictures of him behind the scenes making the video, playing the song on his guitar, showing little snippets from the upcoming video and more. From what we can tell Ed Sheeran is a vampire and the song sounds fun and upbeat. Check out all the clips and get yourself hyped up for the new release coming later this week