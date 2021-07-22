Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $300K Per Month, Malnourished Wallets Twitter Complains

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Dr. Dre has amassed considerable wealth over the past three decades as both a producer, rapper, label chief, and tech boss. On Twitter, the popular figure is the topic of discussion after news that he was ordered by a judge to pay his ex-wife $300,000 monthly for the rest of her life or until she enters a domestic partnership.

According to documents reviewed by reporters at RadarOnline, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge told the artist born Andre Young to pay $293,306 per month to his ex-wife. The arrangement is temporary in nature until a final decision from the courts is made.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” reads a portion of the court document. In all, Dre will pay $3,519,672 annually until his ex-wife remarries or is involved with someone else long enough that will trigger a domestic partnership ruling.

In addition, Dre will continue paying his ex-wife’s health insurance and there is still some haggling going on over a prenuptial agreement that was side but the former Mrs. Young claims that Dre dissolved the agreement early in their marriage. The pair were married for 24 years and are the parents to two adult children.

In the court papers, Dre’s ex-wife said that their living expenses equaled $2.3 million per month and that her husband was sitting on $262 million in cash and Apple stock. Some might recall that Dre earned around $1 Billion as part of his Beats By Dre and his music sales along with production credit and royalties.

On Twitter, folks are discussing the matter and the sensible among them realize that Dr. Dre can afford this considering he’s worth $820 million. Check out the reactions below.

