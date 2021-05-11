Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Most have heard the saying about opinions, but there are some who offer such that actually know a thing or two about what they’re discussing. Donald Glover did such a thing in the wee hours of Tuesday morning via Twitter, giving a measured and brief critique of the TV and film industry and the lack of creative risks that are largely absent in those spaces.

Glover, who isn’t what one would say has a heavy presence on social media, revived his mostly silent Twitter account to share his thoughts on an industry where he’s made a name for himself and is considered one of its brightest creators.

“[S]aw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film),” Glover began in his Twitter messages, presumably speaking about television and film critics who review the hours of content that gets released weekly.

He added, “[W]e’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting canceled.”

Glover concluded with, “so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good)[.]”

Glover might have a point. Given the critical success of Glover’s hit show Atlanta, which plays with all the elements he mentioned in his tweets, it’s hard to argue that much of what gets produced today is either safe, a familiar retread, or, more often, filler content meant to be streamed in a day or weekend’s time.

While Atlanta was originally slated to return at the top of the year, scheduling conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic upended production. The show began filming its third and fourth season in April of this year with filming happening in Amsterdam, London, and Paris.

It should be noted that Glover is apparently referencing shows being canceled and removed from a network slate versus the so-called “cancel culture” theme. That isn’t stopping some on Twitter from swooping in on his tweets with some powerfully loud and incorrect takes. Comprehension took a massive L this morning, but that’s social media for you.

Glover’s sudden reemergence on Twitter garnered a considerable response, and we’ve got those reactions below.

