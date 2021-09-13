All the Expensive and Strange Couture Doja Cat Wore at the 2021 MTV VMA’s

Doja Cat hosted the 2021 MTV VMA’s and while people are usually annoyed with the host, Doja actually did a good job host this year’s award show. But the internet was buzzing about her outfit choices from the moment she hit the red carpet!
Doja Cat wore about six high couture looks throughout the night from a chair on her head to chicken bird feet for high heels. The out-there style was there and REALLY expensive! Check out the details on Doja Cat’s MTV VMA’s couture looks below!
1. Doja Cat in Vivienne WestwoodSource:Getty
Doja Cat hit the red carpet in a Vivienne Westwood look with a black corset draped in purple fabric and red latext thigh high boots setting the standard for a wild night of fashion.
2. Doja Cat in Vivienne WestwoodSource:Getty
Doja Cat hit the stage in probably her most “normal” looking outfit for the night keeping on the Vivienne Westwood corset that she wore on the red carpet adding a pair of wide-leg pants also by Vivienne Westwood
3. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat performed in this red cut-out crop top and matching wide leg pants for her VMA performance. Designer is unknown
4. Doja Cat in Thome BrowneSource:Getty
Doja Cat wore Thom Brown SS18 as she accepted an award for her song with SZA. She made fun of herself saying she was dressed as a worm but the internet took the jokes even further comparing her to a french crosant and even more using memes.
5. Doja Cat wearing Vivienne WestwoodSource:Getty
Doja Cat wore Vivienne Westwood SS2018 on stage while hosting that included a nude-colored corset with a matching equestrian skirt topped with a large hat mounted on a chair that you could actually sit on.
6. Doja Cat
Doja Cat wrapped the show wearing another large hat paired with a voluminous dress-wearing chicken or bird feet shoes. Designer unkown
7.
