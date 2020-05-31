HomeIndy

Day 2 Of Protests In Indianapolis In Response To Police Injustices

Posted 18 hours ago

Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Source: David Woods / Radio One Indianapolis


Across the country people are outraged, hurt, and angry at the countless number of deaths of African Americans at the hands of police–including that of Indianapolis’ own, Dreasjon “Sean” Reed. Recently, a Minneapolis officer was seen kneeling on the neck of a man named George Floyd during an arrest. As Floyd said numerous times that he couldn’t breathe, the officer continued to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck until he died.

After the viral video made headlines, people took the streets to make their voices be heard locally. In Indianapolis, protestors started on Friday and continued Saturday afternoon.

Here are photos from Day 2 of the protests.

1. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

Photos of protests in Indianapolis on May 30, 2020 in response to police killings across the country including that of George Floyd and Dreasjon Reed. protest,george floyd

2. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

3. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

4. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

5. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

6. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

7. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

8. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

9. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

10. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

11. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

12. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

13. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

14. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

15. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

16. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

17. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

18. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

19. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

20. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

21. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

22. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

23. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

24. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

25. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

26. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

27. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

28. Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Indianapolis Protest Day 2 Source:Radio One Indianapolis

