HomeIndy

COVID-19: Indiana Coronavirus Update As Of April 1st

Posted 10 hours ago

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

The last few weeks have been a roller coaster due to COVID-19. Everyday more and more information comes out across the world about the virus.

Locally, Gov. Holcomb holds daily briefings at 2PM with state and national officials, to continue share updates on COVID-19. It can be hard to keep up with all the news, so we gathered the important facts to share with you as of April 1st.

Indiana residents are still under a stay-at-home order until April 7th except when they are at work or for permitted activities–like taking care of others or getting necessary supplies (food, medical supplies etc.).

For the latest on COVID-19, click here

 

COVID-19: Indiana Coronavirus Update As Of April 1st  was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. Medical professionals without an active license will be able to practice

2. The number of positive cases and deaths in Indiana due to COVID-19

3. Positive case and death demographic information for Indiana

4. New guidelines for COVID-19 testing

5. Stimulus checks are on the way!

6. Gov. Holcombs extends the bars, nightclubs and restaurants restriction to April 6 (11:59p)

7. Indiana has a detailed plan for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close