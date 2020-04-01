COVID-19: Indiana Coronavirus Update As Of April 1st

The last few weeks have been a roller coaster due to COVID-19. Everyday more and more information comes out across the world about the virus.

Locally, Gov. Holcomb holds daily briefings at 2PM with state and national officials, to continue share updates on COVID-19. It can be hard to keep up with all the news, so we gathered the important facts to share with you as of April 1st.

Indiana residents are still under a stay-at-home order until April 7th except when they are at work or for permitted activities–like taking care of others or getting necessary supplies (food, medical supplies etc.).

