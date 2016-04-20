Couples We Love: Trai Byers & Grace Gealey

Posted April 20, 2016

Couples We Love: Trai Byers & Grace Gealey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Black Excellence

Black Excellence

Grace Gealey and Trai Byers attend the NAACP Image Awards

2. Trai & Grace

Trai & Grace

The couple attends the Alliance For Children’s Rights’ 24th Annual Dinner.

3. Trai Byers & Grace Gealey

Trai Byers & Grace Gealey

4. Trai & Grace

Trai & Grace

Trai Byers & Grace Gealey attend the world premiere of ‘Chi-Raq’ at The Chicago Theatre on November 22, 2015.

5. UNCF An Evening Of Stars

UNCF An Evening Of Stars

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 12: Actor Trai Byers and actress Grace Gealey attend the UNCF ‘An Evening Of Stars’

6. Trai and Grace Byers

Trai and Grace Byers

7. Trai and Grace Byers

Trai and Grace Byers

8. Trai and Grace Byers

Trai and Grace Byers

9. Grace & Trai Byers

Grace & Trai Byers

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actors Grace Gealey (L) and Trai Byers attend BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors

10. Trai & Grace Byers

Trai & Grace Byers
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close