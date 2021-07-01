RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Since the start of their career, Chloe and Halle Bailey have marketed themselves as a collective. Once they separated their Instagram account, we’ve been able to witness Chloe come out of her shell. The sultry singer and songwriter has been setting the internet ablaze with her TikTok challenges and sexy wardrobe changes. From latex dresses to sequins bikinis, it has been a joy to witness Chloe’s seductive, light-hearted energy.

When it comes to fashion, Chloe errs on the racy side. There’s not a dress too short or a cut out too revealing for the young starlet. What I love most about the artist is that she shows just how multifaceted Black women are. You can be talented, introverted, confident, reserved AND sexy – simultaneously.

In honor of Chloe’s 23rd birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she served curves galore on a silver platter.

10 Times Chloe Bailey Served Curves Galore On A Silver Platter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com