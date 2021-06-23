HomeStyle & Fashion

Cheeks Of The Week! Megan Thee Stallion Teases Web With New Bikini Pics

Posted June 23, 2021

2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Fresh off the heels of releasing her latest music video, Thee Stallion is summer-ready. On Wednesday (June 23), Megan unveiled her second collection with Fashion Nova: This go round, she’s got a colorful collection of teeny bikinis that she says are perfect for all shapes and sizes.

The world is opening back up, and Megan has the swimwear to fit the occasion. Peep the gallery for pics of Megan modeling items from her latest drop.

Cheeks Of The Week! Megan Thee Stallion Teases Web With New Bikini Pics  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

