Check Out These Red Carpet Looks From The 2019 VMAs

The Video Music Awards brings together music’s biggest stars to honor their work in the music video realm. This year’s award show features performances from Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, Big Sean feat. A$AP Ferg, the legend Missy Elliott and much more. See what some of your favorites wore as they arrived at the 2019 VMAs!

1. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: DJ Khaled attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,dj khaled,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark

2. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,stallion,megan thee stallion

3. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Executives Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lance Bass attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Viacom) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,music,smiling,new jersey,award,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,lance bass

4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA Source:Getty US TV host Nessa arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,new jersey,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark

5. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,lizzo – musician

6. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Kiana Lede attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,kiana lede

7. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mtv,mtv video music awards,taylor swift,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark

8. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Bianca Leonor Quiñones and 6lack attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,6lack

11. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Big Sean and 2 Chainz attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,big sean,2 chainz

12. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Rick Ross attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,rick ross – rapper,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark

13. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: H.E.R. attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,gabi wilson

14. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: A$AP Ferg attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,asap ferg

15. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,joe jonas,nick jonas,the jonas brothers,kevin jonas

16. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Bad Bunny attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new jersey,award,awards ceremony,red carpet event,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,bad bunny – rapper

17. 2019 MTV Video Music Awards – Executives Source:Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: CEO of Viacom, Robert M. Bakish and Bebe Rexha attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Viacom) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,mtv,mtv video music awards,newark – new jersey,prudential center – newark,viacom,bebe rexha