Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond.
Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.
1. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner donated 100 meals to east LA Doctors Hospital.
2. Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher know that many people are drinking more wine to get through these tough times, they decided to create “Quarantine Wine” in which 100% of profit will go to various charities. This sounds like a win win situation!
3. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de RossiSource:Getty
Ellen and her wife donated $1 million to All-In Challenge. Ellen will also let one fan co-host an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her through the initiative.
4. Sandra BullockSource:Getty
People Magazine reported that Sandra Bullock along with her kids and boyfriend, donated 6,000 KN95 masks to local healthcare workers in the Los Angeles area.
5. Amal & George ClooneySource:Getty
This couple donated more than $1 million to various causes, including the Motion Picture and Television Fund nursing home, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund.
6. Cardi BSource:ATLPics.Net
Cardi B and Fashion Nova teamed up to announce the launch of Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B. Together they will give away $1,000 every hour until May 20, 2020 to people in need.
7. Halsey
Halsey purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks to be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
8. Chris HemsworthSource:Getty
Chris Hemsworth is is offering meditation exercises for kids to alleviate their stress and anxiety during the pandemic, through his app Centr.com.
Recently he did a live interview in which his 6-year-old son crashed it. Take a look at the adorable moment here.
9. Justin Verlander & Kate Upton
The MLB announced that they would still pay players while the season is suspended. Justin Verlander and Kate Upton announced that each week they would be donating those funds to various organizations helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.