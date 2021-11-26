HomeCelebrity News

Celebrities Who Rock Mullets Well

It might be 2021 but mullets are making a comeback, and some of our favorite celebrities have revived the iconic hairstyle to perfection. The style, made popular by musicians in the 1970s, is a haircut that’s short at the front and sides but is longer at the back and while the style was generally seen on rock and roll enthusiasts, Black women have transformed the look into one that’s trendy, sexy and stylish.

Rihanna was one of the first stars to step on the scene wearing the hairstyle when she debuted the style earlier this year and set the Internet ablaze with how good she made it look. Then, Cardi B adopted the iconic style during this year’s American Music Awards where she stunned her IG followers with the gorgeous look. And most recently, Dream Doll popped up on Instagram rocking a platinum blonde mullet that made us all fall in love with the hairstyle even more. From Rih Rih to Dream, check out some of our faves who rock mullets… and rock them well.

 

1. Rihanna

Source:Rihanna's Instagram

Rihanna took to Instagram to debut her mullet hairstyle in January of this year and set the Intenet on fire with how good she made the hairstyle look!

2. Cardi B

Source:Cardi B's Instagram Page

Most recently, Cardi B adopted the iconic hairstyle, rocking it to perfection in her Schiaparelli look for this year’s American Music Awards. 

3. Dream Doll

Source:arrogant_tae123's Instagram Page

Dream Doll was also recently spotted rocking a blonde mullet on her hairstylist’s Instagram page where she shut Instagram down with her glamourous look.

