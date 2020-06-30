Celebrities Who Look Like They Could Be Related

Have you ever been told you look like someone? Many people think that everyone has a doppelganger somewhere in the world. There are a few celebrities that have been told they either look alike or somewhat related. We gathered the most popular celeb look alikes and we think some celebs might be secretly related. Take a look.

1. Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis Source:Getty Seriously, these two look they could be sisters!

2. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem Source:Getty If either of these two were going to make a movie based on their life, they know who to cast for the main character.

3. Drea de Matteo and Portia de Rossi Source:Getty While they both have pretty cool names, they are not related!

4. Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez Source:Getty Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale said in an interview that she often got mistaken for Selena Gomez and would sometimes go along with it.

5. The Game and Jidenna Source:Getty These two hear that they look alike so much that they both decided to dress up as one another for Halloween.

6. Kirk Franklin and Plies Source:Getty These two may be artist in different music genres, but they look like they could be apart of the same family.

7. Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly Source:Getty It’s kind of crazy how much these two favor each other. They even pose the same on the Red Carpet!

8. Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly Source:Getty Both ladies starred in 2011 movie, The Help. We wonder if anyone got the two confused while on set.