Celebrities Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullied Boy With Dwarfism

Bullying isn’t OK, period.

This week, a video of a 9-year-old Australian boy Quaden Bayles went viral after the video depicted him crying after a bullying incident at his school. “Give me a knife,” the little boy says through tears. “I want to kill myself.” Quaden has dwarfism and according to his mother Yarraka, he’s been teased constantly about his height.

Yarraka hoped that the video, which has more than 20 million views on Facebook, would raise awareness and encourage parents to have a conversation with their kids about bullying. She captioned the video, “This is the impact bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun but every single freaking day something happens, another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name calling.

She added, “I want people to know how much it is hurting us as a family…I’ve got to constantly keep an eye on him because of the suicide attempts. This is what bullying does to people.”

Now friends, families, and strangers across the globe have rallied around the boy, even helping raise a GoFundMe to send him and his mother to Disney World.

“This isn’t just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough,” comedian Brad Williams, who created the fundraiser, wrote. “Let’s show Quaden and others, that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it. I have been in touch directly with Quaden’s mother. So I will have their information to book the flights. Funds raised will be spent on two airplane tickets for Quaden and his mother from Australia to Los Angeles. As well as providing a hotel, food, and tickets to Disneyland Park in Anaheim for multiple days. After all the flights, hotel, tickets, and food is paid for, any excess money will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities.”

See the reactions from the likes of Hugh Jackman who says Quaden has a friend in him, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alyssa Milano, Jon Bernthal and more.

