HomeCelebrity News

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]

Posted June 16, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
'Loving' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Rumors have it that Carmelo Anthony has been allegedly cheating on LaLa, once again. This time with a chick from Philly, Miyah J. The internet was quick to pull out the receipts..it is not looking too good in the Anthony household.

Miyah J is rising as an upcoming actress and is also Lee Daniels’s niece.

Below, check out photos of the alleged mistress of Carmelo Anthony, Miyah J.

RELATED: Philly Strippers Give a Random Show at Malcom X Park [Video]

RELATED: Akbar V Claps Back At Philly For Telling Her to Leave [Video]

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Actress Miyah J [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close