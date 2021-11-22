HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Understood The Assignment As Host of The AMAs, New Edition's Return Had Twitter Buzzing

Twitter Absolutely Loved Cardi B Hosting The AMAs & New Edition's Return

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The American Music Awards returned in live capacity on Sunday (Nov.21) and didn’t miss a beat.

No longer in a virtual capacity, the American Music Awards marked its triumphant return Sunday night and had the perfect host in Cardi B to mark the occasion. The Bronx native made her hosting debut and didn’t disappoint, bringing her infectious energy and showcasing her impeccable style with numerous wardrobe changes.

As far as the winners are concerned, it was a good night for some of our favorites, like Megan Thee Stallion, who took home three AMAs for Best Trending Song for her smash hit “Body,” Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for debut Good News. Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to be in attendance to perform with BTS but announced due to an “unexpected personal matter,” she could no longer attend.

Cardi B also added one more trophy to her growing collection, winning in the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category for her single “Up.”  Other winners this site particularly cared for were Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), winning Favorite R&B Song for “Leave The Door Open,” Drake winning Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Kanye West strangely winning Favorite Gospel Artist. Doja Cat’s dominance continued. She closed out her year, taking home AMAs for Best Collaboration for her song “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA and Favorite Female R&B Artist, another head-scratcher, but congratulations. The Weekend took home the Favorite Male R&B Artist award, and Lil Nas X’s snowflake triggering video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” won the Favorite Music Video Category.

We also got some great performances as well.

Silk Sonic hit the stage fresh off the release of their insanely-anticipated album An Evening With Silk Sonic. Mini-Beyoncé in the making, Chloë gave us an energetic “Have Mercy” performance that would make her mentor proud. Tyler the Creator was Tyler and didn’t disappoint. Giveon used his soulful voice to slow things down a bit with “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

The highlight of the night went to NKOTB and New Edition who’s “Battle of Boston” joint performance that served as a kickoff from their upcoming joint tour felt more like a nostalgic celebration than a “verzuz” moment.

The AMAs were definitely on point this year. For more performances and some reactions, hit the gallery below.

Photos: Kevin Winter / Getty

Cardi B Understood The Assignment As Host of The AMAs, New Edition’s Return Had Twitter Buzzing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Giveon- “Heartbreak Anniversary”

2. Jennifer Lopez | On My Way LIVE from Marry Me Movie | American Music Awards 2021

3. Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic – Smokin Out The Window (LIVE American Music Awards 2021)

4. Tyler the creator preforms “MASSA” at 2021 American music awards

5.

Ours too. 

6.

They still got it.

7.

Cardi B looked amazing and did a fantastic job.

8.

Gotta love Cardi B.

9.

10.

Facts.

11.

12.

13.

14.

