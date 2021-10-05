HomeArts & Entertainment

Busy Obsessing Over These Captivating Photos of ‘Squid Games’ Star Jung Ho-yeon [Gallery]

Zimmermann - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Peter White / Getty

The newest Netflix show fans can’t stop talking about is Squid Games. After studios passed on the show for ten years, the streaming platform decided to give the Korean drama series a shot, and it has gone on to become one of its most popular shows.

The series follows a group of cash-strapped contestants who accept a random invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, but the states are fatal. The Hwang Dong-hyuk directed series has 9 episodes in its first season. Dong-hyuk said that any possible Season 2 would likely bring on an actual writers room and new directors according to reports from TV Line. He also mentioned, without spoiling the events of next season, that it might explore the issue of police officers “not acting fast enough.”

In case you haven’t binged Netflix’s trendiest series right now, we won’t spoil it with any more details. However, we must get into the amazing casting. All of the actors skillfully embodied their characters depicting the emotional turmoil at the center of the show. One of our favorites is South Korean model and actress Jung Ho-yeon, who portrays Sae-Byeok.

The 27 year old fashion model was dubbed as “Korea’s next top model” by Vogue Magazine. She also appeared on the namesake show’s fourth season. Her striking face has earned her a spot on the Top 50 list of fashion models by Models.com.

Jung’s face is so enchanting and her portrayal of Sae-Byeok in the series was unforgettable. Before fans realized she was a top model, they were captivated by her alluring eyes in the show.

Take a look at our gallery of Jung Ho-yeon’s most captivating photos below.

1. Been Booked & Busy

Source:hoooooyeony

2. Where Most Met Jung

Source:hoooooyeony

3. Hard To Forget

Source:hoooooyeony

4. Serving Top Model

Source:hoooooyeony

5. The Face

Source:hoooooyeony

6. Cover Girl

Source:hoooooyeony

7. Personality & Style

Source:hoooooyeony

8. Get Into The Looks

Source:hoooooyeony

9. One Could Get Lost In Those Eyes

Source:hoooooyeony

10. Jung Does This!

Source:hoooooyeony

Busy Obsessing Over These Captivating Photos of ‘Squid Games’ Star Jung Ho-yeon [Gallery]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

