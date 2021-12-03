HomeSports

Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Suspended 3 Games Without Pay By The NFL For Fake Vaccination Card

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Antonio Brown Suspended 3 Games Without Pay, Twitter Reacts

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty


Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s attempt at bypassing getting vaccinated for FREE will cost him three game checks.

ESPN reports that Brown has been suspended 3-games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols the league announced on Thursday (Dec.2). Following an investigation, the NFL and players’ union found three players were out here with fake vaccination cards. Brown’s vaccination status became suspect after a former personal chef snitched on the problematic wide receiver revealing he obtained a phony vaccination card for himself and his girlfriend.

Brown is not the only Buccanneers in trouble. His teammate and backup safety Mike Edwards and free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III, whom Tampa Bay waived back in August, also was suspended. All three players have accepted their punishment and will not appeal the NFL announced.

“The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL,” the league and the player’s union announced in a joint statement.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, initially said his client did not obtain a fake vaccination card revealed Brown is now vaccinated, and added, the wideout “continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate.”

“The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn-out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly, and he will make this most of this time by treating his ankle injury,” Burstyn said. “Mr. Brown will be motivated, well-rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in week 16.”

Brown was not expected to play in the next 2 Buccaneers games due to an ankle and heel injury that has kept him off the field since Week 7, a source revealed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both Brown and Edwards will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers lineup for the Dec. 26 game against the Carolina Panthers. Twitter, of course, has had plenty of reactions, mainly jokes. You can peep those in the gallery below.

Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Suspended 3 Games Without Pay By The NFL For Fake Vaccination Card  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

This man does not miss. 

2.

True. 

3.

Hmmmmm

4.

Facts.

5.

LOL.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 8 months ago
05.08.97
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 8 months ago
01.01.70
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.12.89
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
06.07.74
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
06.10.74
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
11.16.72

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
01.01.70
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Playlist
Close