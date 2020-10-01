BTS Takeover The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Performance 3 ‘Black Swan’

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013. They have basically taken over the world and now are taking over The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon all week long! See all of their performances here and let us know which one was your favorite!
RELATED: BTS – Map Of The Soul On: E Virtual Experience Sweepstakes
1. BTS Perform ‘Black Swan’
Musical guests BTS perform ‘Black Swan’ as #BTSWeek performances continue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
2. Dance Your Feelings with BTS
Who can express feelings best through dance????
3. BTS Perform ‘Home’
Musical guests BTS perform “Home” as #BTSWeek performances continue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
4. BTS Perform ‘Idol’
Musical guests BTS performs “Idol” to kick off a special week of performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
5. BTS, Jimmy Fallen and The Roots Perform ‘Dynamite’
BTS week has begun on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.