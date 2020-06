To celebrate the Class of 2020 RadioNow 100.9 held a virtual graduation party on Instagram Live and YouTube. Jules hosted while DJ Indiana Jones and DJ Gabby Love mixed all night long.

During the party, we had some special guests check in including Bryce Vine and Tino Cochino of The Tino Cochino Radio Show. Both shared some memories from their graduations and also offered advice to the Class of 2020!

Check out all the fun we had here.