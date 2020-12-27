HomeCelebrity News

Bronny James Liked Larsa Pippen’s Sultry IG Pic, Weirdo Twitter Assumes The Worst

Posted December 27, 2020

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - October 1, 2020

Source: Wil R/Star Max / Getty

Bronny James is no doubt similar to many other teenagers who are curious about dating, ready to be done with high school, and other pressures they face. However, the son of LeBron James has found his name trending after Weirdo Twitter assumed that he was shooting his shot at Larsa Pippen, who is 30 years his senior.

Bronny James, 16, liked a photo of Pippen, 46, sparking a flurry of online comments and assumption that the teen was shooting for the moon and the stars. All of this was made especially spicy due to the fact that Ms. Pippen is still married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children. The couple has been living apart and Ms. Pippen has been linked to Malik Beasley, who reportedly left his wife and mistress for her.

With the rumors flying about, Bronny responded to all of the chatter via Instagram writing, “I liked one of my best friends moms picture y’all are jus childish,” showing a lot of wisdom and speaking even more truth about the situation. It should be noted that this rumor took off like wildfire due to the reckless and frankly disgusting reporting of BlackSportsOnline and their framing of the story.

Bronny is reportedly great friends with Preston Pippen, a hoops star in the making who also calls Shaquille Oneal’s songs Shareef and Shaquir close friends as well. All of the young men play together at Sierra Canyon High School, thus why this story probably took on a life of its own due to their famous parents.

On Twitter, the slander that Larsa Pippen is receiving has been explosive as one can imagine, and we’ve got the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Bronny James Liked Larsa Pippen’s Sultry IG Pic, Weirdo Twitter Assumes The Worst  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

