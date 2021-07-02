HomeCelebrity News

Bow Wow Bringing Back The Iconic Piano Fingers During Verzuz Is The Newest Twitter Meme

Posted July 2, 2021

Bow Wow's Verzuz Piano Fingers Is The Latest Viral Meme Moment

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


The problematic Verzuz matchup between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy has passed, but it’s still the gift that keeps on giving.

During the matchup with Verzuz, Bow Wow said him bringing the piano fingers would go viral, and he was dead right. Fans were hoping he would bring back the iconic gesture during the event that he first introduced during a 2008 performance at the Sommet Center, now known as the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Immediately following him doing it, viewers quickly screen-grabbed it and began using it to make memes, something Bow Wow is all too familiar with. Usually, he is on the receiving end of those jokes, for example, the #BowWowChallenge, and that time he filmed himself on a very tiny boat with his friends and some women, but this time he isn’t Twitter’s punching bag.

Twitter users put their clever and witty minds to use by accurately using the still to describe situations like “Me pressing refund on Uber eats after they forget my straw,” or “Kids declining tf outta calls & ignoring texts while they watching YouTube & TikTok.”

The most popular one we could relate to is one meme basically alluding to a worker putting in for PTO even though they know their supervisors won’t approve it.

If it’s one thing you can always count on from these Verzuz events, it’s a good memeable moment. If you need any proof of that, the Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat Verzuz matchup provided a bunch of those moments.

For more hilarious Bow Wow piano finger memes, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Bow Wow Bringing Back The Iconic Piano Fingers During Verzuz Is The Newest Twitter Meme  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Lmao, not Dexter’s Laboratory. 

2.

Accurate. 

3.

Tears.

4.

5.

Yuuuuup.

6.

