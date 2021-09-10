HomeMusic

Best New Music & Video Releases This Week From Ed Sheeran, Chloe Bailey and More!

Posted 2 hours ago

It’s Friday once again!  And as always we look at some of the best releases in music from not only today but throughout the week.  Up first is Chloe Bailey who’s single “Have Mercy” was already going viral on TikTok.  People were already loving just a :15 second clip and were waiting with great anticipation for the full song and video.  And Chloe did not disappoint!  A lot of people in the comments were saying it was “Beyonce-esque” which is a high praise!

1. “Have Mercy” – Chloe

There was a time where Ed Sheeran was considering retiring from music, but thank goodness he didn’t! Not only are we getting a new album next month we got a brand new single today with “Shivers”

2. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

K-POP supergroup Blackpink has been giving us jams for years, but now Lisa is going solo with this single.  She talked about how she worked really hard on her rap skills for this project and you can see it in this banger!

3. “LALISA M/V” – Lisa

Baby Keem had everyone excited when he announced he had an album on the way after the major success of “Baby Ties” featuring an appearance from Kendrick Lamar who we hadn’t seen in years!  Now the album is out and has more Kendrick features which includes another sound going viral on TikTok.  If everyone greets you with “Top Of The Morning” you know why.

4. “Range Brothers” – Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

And last but not least two of Country Music’s biggest stars come together to bless with a new song.

5. “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

