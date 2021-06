Twitter Reacts To Ben Simmons Poor Performance Against The Atlanta Hawks.

Twitter & Philadelphia 76ers’ Fans Dragged Ben Simmons Back To Australia Following Game 7 Loss was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Lol, damn this definitely didn’t age well.

2. LMAO.

3. Howwwwlingggg.

4. We might.

5. Damn

6. Y’all play so much on Al Gore’s internet.

7. Oh nooooo.

8. Yup, this might be the moment.

9. Yooooooo.

10. Wow.