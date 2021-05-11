HomeObituaries

Posted May 11, 2021

Aside from housing and transportation, Americans spend the most money on food.

According to 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American household spends $4,643 on groceries each year. That breaks down to about $387 per month and about $12.90 per day.

The average American household is made up of 2.5 people. So, that’s about $5.16 per person each day.

How do you make that $5 stretch while balling on a budget?

Put down the top ramen. It doesn’t cost much to make a meal that tastes top dollar.

We’ve complied a list of recipes that are easy on the wallet AND the palate. Take a look below.

Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won't Break The Bank

1. Better Than Takeout Chinese Chicken Fried Rice

Ingredients 

For the chicken marinade

– 1/3 pound of chicken

– 1 tsp of corn starch

– 1 tsp of soy sauce

– 1 tsp of vegetable oil

– a pinch of baking soda

For the stir frying

– 2 eggs

– 3 tbsp oil

– 2 cups of cooked rice

– 1 tbsp of minced garlic

– 1/4 cup of red onion

– 1/3 cup of green beans

– 1/2 cup of carrot

– 1/4 cup of spring onion

For the seasoning

– 1 tbsp of light soy sauce

– 2 tsp of dark soy sauce

 – 1/4 tsp of salt or to taste – pepper to taste

2. Baked Feta Pasta

Ingredients

– 2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes (500 grams or 4 cups)

– 8 oz asparagus

– 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil + 1 Tbsp to drizzle over cheese

– 1/4 tsp salt – 1/2 tsp black pepper

– 8 oz block Feta Cheese – 10 oz penne pasta,

– 4 garlic cloves, finely minced, divided

– 1/4 cup fresh basil or parsley, finely minced

3. Cilantro Lime Chicken

Ingredients

– 1 ½ lb Boneless skinless chicken thighs 650g, substitute with chicken breasts or bone-in chicken thigs

-1/3 cup fresh cilantro or parsley chopped

-1/3 cup Lime juice from fresh limes

-Zest of one lime

-½ teaspoon red pepper flakes this is optional

-1 teaspoon garlic granules

-2 tablespoon olive oil divided

-Salt to taste

-½ cup water or low sodium broth

-Freshly ground black pepper

Variation

Add honey or brown sugar to marinade.

Soy sauce

4. Easy Cajun Jambalaya

Ingredients

– 1 tbsp, onion powder

– 1/2 Tbsp, paprika

– 1- 1 1/2 teaspoon creole seasoning

– One packet of Sazon seasoning

– pinch of black pepper

– Salt to taste

– 4-6 thyme stems *

-2 tablespoons salted butter

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1 green bell pepper, diced

– 1 medium yellow onion, diced

– 2 stalks, scallions-chopped

– 2 1/2 cups cups of chicken broth

– 1/2 cup of Sofrito(Goya brand)

– 1 can, seasoned diced tomatoes(drained)

– 1 cup of long grain rice

– 2 cups of smoked turkey sausage

– One chicken breast, chopped

– 10–12 colossal shrimp

5. Homemade Crunchwrap Supreme

Ingredients

-1 pound ground beef

-1 packet taco seasoning mix

-3/4 cup water

-1 can nacho cheese

-8 burrito-size flour tortillas

-6 tostada shells

-1 cup sour cream

-2 cups lettuce, shredded

-1 cup tomato, diced

-1 cup Mexican cheese blend

-Cooking spray

6. Chicken and Waffles Casserole

Ingredients

– 10 toaster waffles

– 6 eggs

– 3/4 c. milk

– 1/4 c. maple syrup, plus more for drizzling

– 2 tbsp. melted butter

– kosher salt

– Freshly ground black pepper

– 2 c. chopped breaded chicken

7. Oven Baked Blackened Tilapia

Ingredients

-3 tilapia fillets approximately 3/4 lbs total weight

-cooking oil spray

-2 1/2 tablespoons paprika

-1 teaspoon salt

-1 teaspoon onion powder

-1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper powder optional

-1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

