Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter Has All The Questions

Posted January 12, 2021

Glastonbury Festival 2013 - Day 3

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty


Azealia Banks continues to astound, for all the wrong reason. The rapper, known more for her online shenanigans than for her actually pretty good music, reportedly dug up her dead cat and proceeded to cook it and make soup, allegedly.

https://twitter.com/cloudeeuhh/status/1348974299084972033

Yes, she documented her macabre actions on social media. No, we have no idea who to call to have someone take her phone or to cut off her wi-fi. But we really, really hope this was an elaborate troll. We’re aware of her documented mental health issues, but son…

You can bet the ASPCA may be paying her a visit. Some theories as to why she proceeded with the horror movie-worthy antics is that she is putting a hex on her alleged nemesis Doja Cat. But really, this is some foul ish we’re rather not dig too deep into, if we’re going keep it a bean.

Regardless, Twitter is having a field day with the memes and the typical slander that manifests when Azealia Banks does anything off-color, which is often. See for yourself in the gallery.

Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter Has All The Questions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

