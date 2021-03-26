HomeCelebrity News

#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday

Posted March 26, 2021

Ari Lennox has been the epitome of Beautiful Black Woman from the time she burst onto the scene, and it appears that she’s been celebrated for her stunning looks once more. Today is the Washington, D.C. native’s 30th birthday, and Twitter is going way up for her as it should.

Lennox has been keeping a lower musical profile these days, but the Dreavmille songstress has been steadily applying pressure via her Instagram page. It seems like every few months, folks are reminded of the Shea Butter Baby artist’s beauty although that, nor her artistry should ever be questioned.

Although Lennox hasn’t released much music of her own since last year, she has been active, appearing on Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales EP on the sultry track “On It” and shares her talent on the “Access Denied” track from Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP. On both tracks, Lennox’s soul-stirring vocals are scene-stealing moments.

Across Twitter, folks are praising Ari Lennox for all the right reasons and we’ve got those reactions and some images below.

Happiest of Birthdays, Ari Lennox!!

#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Playlist
