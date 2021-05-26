Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves. It really happened. Of course Ariana made an absolute beautiful bride and the newlywed couple look absolutely happy together and we will always remember their anniversary because in Grande captioned one of the pictures “5.15.21” We wish them all the best in the next chapter of their relationship. Check out the amazing pics from the couple’s special day.

Source: Billboard