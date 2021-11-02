Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Rumors began swirling after pictures went around the internet of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Knott’s Berry Farm.

As reported by E! News, The Halloween fun came shortly after the 41-year-old reality star was spotted with 27-year-old SNL cast member Pete Davidson at Knott’s Scary Farm on Friday, Oct. 29.”

Not to mention, Kim also shared a kiss with Pete during one of her Saturday Night Live Skits!

The pair were at the amusement park hanging with a group, including her sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

In one photo, Kim and Pete were holding hands.

According to sources, the pair of just friends.

