Antonio Brown Throws “Friend” Tom Brady Under The Bus, Claims He Was The Best Reciever On The Bucs, Twitter Disagrees

After releasing a statement explaining why he decided to put on a show at MetLife Stadium, leaving in the middle of a game shirtless, Antonio Brown is doing his best to tank his already shaky credibility. AB stopped by the Full Send Podcast to discuss his situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they gave him the boot, and he subsequently threw his “friend” Tom Brady under the bus while taking potshots at the team’s receiving core.

During the episode released on Friday (Jan.7), Brown said, “Brady is the general manager.” It’s no secret the quarterback was instrumental in Brown being on the team. Brady had to convince head coach Bruce Arians that signing Brown would be good. “He’s the guy my agent made the contract with. He’s the middleman and politician. I talked to Tom, and he knows I’m not going to play.”

In an interview following the game, Brady didn’t use the moment to kick Brown while he was down, instead of telling reporters on Sunday that he and the team loves and cares about Brown deeply and that “everyone should be compassionate and empathetic” towards Brown.

Brown didn’t reciprocate that energy during the podcast episode saying, “To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown continued. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend. Why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

Brown said all of that while complaining that Brady helped Gronk get a better deal and not him.

“If Tom Brady is my boy, why am I playing for an earnest salary? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there?” the embattled wide receiver asked.

While no one on the podcast had the guts to answer Brown’s question, Twitter sure did remind him he was on a team featuring Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and Chris Godwin. Many feel Godwin is a better receiver than Brown at this moment.

Brown initially claimed that he put on a tantrum during the game because he refused to play hurt and that the Buccaneers knew it. It’s a claim Bruce Arians has flat out denied, also adding that Brown was upset because he wasn’t being targeted. In a statement, the Buccaneers revealed Brown recently asked the organization to guarantee his $2 million in contract incentives, and the Bucs declined to do so.

With this latest outburst, Brown is not helping his case while making the Bucs look like they were telling the truth. The NFLPA is currently investigating Brown’s claims of the Buccanneers organization “forcing him” to play on his injured ankle, but chances are high the investigation will come up empty.

You can peep more reactions to Antonio Brown doing Tom Brady and the rest of his teammates dirty in the gallery below.

Photo: Elsa / Getty

Antonio Brown Throws “Friend” Tom Brady Under The Bus, Claims He Was The Best Reciever On The Bucs, Twitter Disagrees was originally published on cassiuslife.com