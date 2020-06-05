HomeIndy

Aftermath Of Police Brutality Protests In Downtown Indianapolis

Posted 7 hours ago

After the passing of several African Americans–including George Floyd and Dreasjon Reed– at the hands of police, protests erupted across the country. Peopel are outraged and wanted justice served for the innocent lives lost.

In Indianapolis, protesters took to the streets for several days. Protests started peaceful but later turned violent and ended in destruction. Here is the aftermath of protests in the city.

See Also: All Four Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Killing Now Face Charges

See Also: Family of Dreasjon Reed Says He Did Not Shoot At Police, Calls For Independent Investigation

Aftermath Of Police Brutality Protests In Downtown Indianapolis  was originally published on hot963.com

1. Downtown Indy After Protests

Downtown Indy After Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

2. Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests

Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

3. Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests

Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

4. Downtown Indianapolis after days of protesting

Downtown Indianapolis after days of protesting Source:Telemundo Indy

5. Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests

Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

6. Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests

Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

7. Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests

Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

8. Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests

Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

9. Downtown Indianapolis after days of protests

Downtown Indianapolis after days of protests Source:Telemundo Indy

10. Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests

Businesses in downtown Indy after Protests Source:Telemundo Indy

11. Truck with window smashed in Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Truck with window smashed in Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

12. Window of business after protests in Downtown Indianapolis

Window of business after protests in Downtown Indianapolis Source:Telemundo Indy

13. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

14. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

15. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

16. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

17. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

18. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

19. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

20. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy

21. Downtown Indianapolis after protests

Downtown Indianapolis after protests Source:Telemundo Indy
