HomeUncategorized

Here’s How You Can Achieve Your Body Goals At Home

Posted 24 hours ago

Mind over matter

Source: Hiraman / Getty

As the world faces the the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, many gyms and fitness facilities are closing their doors. Here are some ways to help you still stay fit, right in the comfort of your own home.

1. Nike Training Club App

American multinational sportswear manufacturer Nike logo... Source:Getty

The Nike Training Club App provides intense workouts right on your phone. You can find workouts for your desired fitness level, desired time frame, and they even have demonstrations to show you how to do each one.

Download the app here:
For Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nike-training-club/id301521403
For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nike.ntc&hl=en_US

2. Dancing

Young girl dancing at home Source:Getty

Dancing can: improve condition of your heart and lungs, increase muscular,
increase aerobic fitness, improve muscle tone and strength and help with weight management.

Grab your favorite playlist and jam out, or try guided workouts like this: https://youtu.be/kwkXyHjgoDM

3. Yoga

Mind over matter Source:Getty

Yoga has tons of benefits including: weight reduction, improves cardio and circulatory health, improves athletic performance, and provides protection from injury. It can also help with mental health while being isolated at home.

‘Yoga With Adriene’ is a great youtube channel to watch to learn the basics of yoga. She also has several 30 days yoga challenges.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFKE7WVJfvaHW5q283SxchA

4. Jumping Rope

African woman holding jump rope Source:Getty

Take it back to elementary school and grab a jump rope. Jumping rope is great for improving coordination and burning major calories!

Try this jump rope sequence to get your body right:
60 seconds-Freestyle Jump
30 seconds-Mountain Climbers
60 seconds-Freestyle Jump
30 seconds-Planks
120 seconds-Rest
(repeat three times)

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close