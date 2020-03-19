Here’s How You Can Achieve Your Body Goals At Home

As the world faces the the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, many gyms and fitness facilities are closing their doors. Here are some ways to help you still stay fit, right in the comfort of your own home.

1. Nike Training Club App Source:Getty The Nike Training Club App provides intense workouts right on your phone. You can find workouts for your desired fitness level, desired time frame, and they even have demonstrations to show you how to do each one. Download the app here:

For Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nike-training-club/id301521403

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nike.ntc&hl=en_US

2. Dancing Source:Getty Dancing can: improve condition of your heart and lungs, increase muscular,

increase aerobic fitness, improve muscle tone and strength and help with weight management. Grab your favorite playlist and jam out, or try guided workouts like this: https://youtu.be/kwkXyHjgoDM

3. Yoga Source:Getty Yoga has tons of benefits including: weight reduction, improves cardio and circulatory health, improves athletic performance, and provides protection from injury. It can also help with mental health while being isolated at home. ‘Yoga With Adriene’ is a great youtube channel to watch to learn the basics of yoga. She also has several 30 days yoga challenges.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFKE7WVJfvaHW5q283SxchA