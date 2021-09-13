HomeCelebrity News

September 13th marks National Bald Is Beautiful Day! Being bald, whether it was by choice or not, comes with confidence. It’s always great to be reminded that our hair doesn’t define us! As we know baldness can happen in different ways. Whether the cause is due to illness, medication, family heritage or age, hair loss can be considered stressful for both men and women.

Bald is beautiful in so many ways. Baldness is a vulnerability.

As you scroll through the photos below of a few of our favorite famous men with bald heads, we hope their confidence lives through you! Also make sure to checkout our favorite women rocking a bladie here: I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life

9 Men Who Represent Why ‘National Bald Is Beautiful Day’ Was Created  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. LL Cool J

LL Cool J Source:Getty

2. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson Source:Getty

3. Common

Common Source:Steward Speaker Series Website

4. Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle Source:Getty

5. Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel Source:Getty

6. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Source:Getty

7. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson Source:Getty

8. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty

9. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner Source:Radio 1 Digital - Charlotte
