HomeCelebrity News

5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion

Posted May 27, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez Portrait Session

Source: Ron Davis / Getty


Nineteen years ago the world lost Lisa Left Eye Lopes, a brilliant mind who used her dynamic lyrics to inspire others. The famed rapper, who rose to the top of the music charts in the group TLC, was known for her unique voice, diverse opinions, and sexy tomboy swag.

As Left Eye progressed in her career, her fashion choices evolved from baggy clothing to form-fitting dresses. She proved that no matter what she wore, she’d look good in it. With her small frame, tattooed skin, and insane six pack, Left Eye gave every ensemble she wore the edge it needed. The rapper perfectly embodies the belly-baring, low-rise jeans fashion era that was the 2000’s.

In honor of what would’ve been her 50th birthday, we’re revisiting 5 times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes embodied 2000’s fashion.

5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Portrait Session

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Portrait Session Source:Getty

Back in 2000, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes posed for a studio portrait in Los Angeles, California. The rapper’s angelic face and her flower-child style was so 2000’s. Back then, halter tops and flair tie-dyed pants were a thing, similar to what Lisa wore in her portrait.

2. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Portrait Session

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Portrait Session Source:Getty

In another portrait, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez looked timeless in a black sleeveless tube dress, a thick gold necklace, and a chic bob that framed her face.

3. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes during a performance at MSG

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes during a performance at MSG Source:Getty

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes performed with her group alongside Christina Aguilera, live at Madison Square Garden. The rapper wore her usual performance attire, which included a crop top and wide leg pants.

4. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC Killed in Car Accident – File Photos

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of TLC Killed in Car Accident - File Photos Source:Getty

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes attended the VH1 Fashion Awards in an embellished, all-white ensemble. The 2000’s was full of bedazzled garments. Left Eye’s low-rise pants and jeweled crop top was something you’d see celebrities like Beyoncé or Britney Spears wearing.

5. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes attended the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2000. She showed off her toned physique in pastel purple hot pants, partnered with a matching jacket and purple boots.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close