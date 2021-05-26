This year, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. She became the first female rapper to accomplish this after selling an estimated 10 million copies in the US. Her album has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all-time, the best-selling album by a female rapper, and the best-selling neo-soul album of all time.

This one album has changed the music game with it’s raw, emotionally saturated lyrics. Lauryn Hill poured out her soul in each song, which resulted in endless quotes that inspired folks to genuinely love themselves. In honor of the musical legend’s 46th birthday, we’re sharing 5 times Lauryn Hill taught us how to nurture our soul through her lyrics.

5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul Through Her Lyrics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Everything is Everything Source:Getty “Let’s love ourselves and we can’t fail

To make a better situation

Tomorrow, our seeds will grow

All we need is dedication.” In the song, “Everything is Everything,” Lauryn explains the power of knowing that nothing can occur before it’s time. Since we can’t change the unchangeable, focus on loving yourself and controlling what’s in your grasp. Plant the seeds, watch them grow.

2. Tell Him Source:Getty “Now I may have faith to make mountains fall

But if I lack love then I am nothin’ at all

I can give away everything I possess

But left without love then I have no happiness.” “Tell Him” is an ode to the Higher Power. In the song, Lauryn details the power of having both love and faith.

3. Do Wop (That Thing) Source:Getty “How you gone win, when you ain’t right within?” “Do Wop (That Thing)” was the self-love anthem that taught women and young girls not to settle for the bare minimum. Lauryn kept it all the way real when she explained just how trifling love can be when you connect with the wrong people. What’s they key to attracting better? Being better! “How you gone win, when you ain’t right within?”

4. Everything is Everything Source:Getty “I wrote these words for everyone who struggles in their youth, who won’t accept deception instead of what is truth.” Every single lyric from “Everything is Everything” is worth mentioning. One of my favorite lines is the opening lyric that explains why this song is needed. It takes a lot of courage to question everything instead of accepting whatever is given to us.