5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bruno Mars

Posted 2 hours ago

7th Annual ASCAP 'I Create Music' Expo - Day 2

1. Bruno Mars was born in Waikiki, Hawaii!

I promised my mama I'd give her a high school diploma. I didn't say anything about good grades 😂This was the day I graduated from Roosevelt High In Hawaii. She was so proud & she couldn't believe I pulled it off. I told her "I'm moving to L.A and watch what I pull off next" She believed in me so much and was there for me every step of the way. At school the teachers would call me Peter but at home standing at a whopping 5/5 my mother and father gave me the name Bruno and made me feel like I had super powers or something, but now I know she was my super power all along, and still is. Happy Mother's Day ma. Thank you for continuing to make me feel like I can do anything. I love and miss you so much. #happymothersday to all the Super Moms out there! #EverydayIsMothersDay ♥️

2. Bruno Mars’ real name is Peter Gene Bayot Hernandez.

Art by Jesus #GodsPlan

3. The name “Bruno Mars”, was inspired by a wrestler named Bruno Sammartino, because Bruno was a chubby kid. Mars came along because girls used to say he was “out of this world,” therefore the Mars.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

4. Bruno Mars not only sings, he plays the drums, keyboard, bass, and guitar.

5. His parents met at a show, where his Mom was a hula dancer and his dad a percussionist!

