5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bruno Mars

I promised my mama I’d give her a high school diploma. I didn’t say anything about good grades 😂This was the day I graduated from Roosevelt High In Hawaii. She was so proud & she couldn’t believe I pulled it off. I told her “I’m moving to L.A and watch what I pull off next” She believed in me so much and was there for me every step of the way. At school the teachers would call me Peter but at home standing at a whopping 5/5 my mother and father gave me the name Bruno and made me feel like I had super powers or something, but now I know she was my super power all along, and still is. Happy Mother’s Day ma. Thank you for continuing to make me feel like I can do anything. I love and miss you so much. #happymothersday to all the Super Moms out there! #EverydayIsMothersDay ♥️