HomeNews

5 Important Things To Do Before, During And After A Rolling Blackout

Posted June 29, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

With summer pleasures come the smoldering heat, which for many is a fair balance of the elements. However, some parts of the U.S. are experiencing the heat wave at such a level that it’s causing rolling blackouts in the Northwest.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the situation, via AP News:

“The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celcius) was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane was likely to surpass Monday’s high temperature — a record-tying 105 F (40.6 Celsius).

About 8,200 utility customers in parts of Spokane lost power on Monday and Avista Utilities warned that there will be more rolling blackouts on Tuesday afternoon in the city of about 220,000 people, with the high temperature predicted at 110 F (43.3C), which would be an all-time record.”

Things ended up getting so bad that Avista had to implement deliberate blackouts, citing “a new peak demand” that resulted in the electric system having to proactively turn off power for some customers.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

If you’re at risk of experiencing a rolling blackout or currently going through one at the moment, take these 5 important tips to get you through the darkest hours which hopefully can help:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

5 Important Things To Do Before, During And After A Rolling Blackout  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. BEFORE: Preparation Is Key – Emergency Kit, Contact Cards, Spare Keys

BEFORE: Preparation Is Key - Emergency Kit, Contact Cards, Spare Keys Source:Getty

FEMA has the best emergency supply list to go by, which includes everything from water and flashlights to an emergency kit and backup chargers. Peep that in full for sure!

2. ANOTHER TIP: Preserve As Much Energy As Possible, By Any Means Possible

ANOTHER TIP: Preserve As Much Energy As Possible, By Any Means Possible Source:Getty

Only use flashlights, turn off/disconnect appliances, and  — we know you may get hungry! — try to keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

3. DURING: Take In As Much Information As Possible

DURING: Take In As Much Information As Possible Source:Getty

The best way to get through is to keep yourself informed on the situation. After you’ve done the basics of preserving the electricity, make sure you also have a portable radio to get any local broadcasts. However, do not call 911 for updates — life-threatening emergencies only!

4. AFTER: When In Doubt, Throw It Out!

AFTER: When In Doubt, Throw It Out! Source:Getty

To be safe, you should just clean out your fridge entirely of whatever’s not already eaten after getting through a blackout. However, it mainly applies to perishables  exposed to temperatures of 40 degrees for two or more hours.

5. DON’T FORGET: Avoid Congestion By Staying Clear Of The Streets

DON'T FORGET: Avoid Congestion By Staying Clear Of The Streets Source:Getty

We know they’re calling, but the streets are actually the one place you don’t want to go during any part of a blackout. Unnecessary travel, particularly of the automobile variety,  will lead to excess traffic congestion. Don’t be that person.

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 3 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close