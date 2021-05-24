ICYMI: Some of The Best Performances From The Billboard Music Awards

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The Billboard Music Awards went down last night and it was filled with great music and awesome performances. You could feel the energy and excitement from the beginning as people were both outside and inside to see some of the best artists in the game right now. Nick Jonas was the host and seemed to be doing ok despite being hospitalized just a few days prior. But honestly, it was basically a music festival with a few trophies given out in between.

Here are some of the best performances of the night.

Source: Billboard