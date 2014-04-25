SZA , TDE
Home

11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS)

Posted April 25, 2014

Leave a comment

11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Because she’s down with the boys (The TDE boys that is).

Because she’s down with the boys (The TDE boys that is).

2. She’s a natural hair icon in every right.

She’s a natural hair icon in every right.

3. I mean, LOOK AT THAT HAIR.

I mean, LOOK AT THAT HAIR.

4. Because she runs in a circle of equally gorgeous friends.

Because she runs in a circle of equally gorgeous friends.

5. She’s a vegan, but she’s not afraid to indulge in some junk food. #Shameless

She’s a vegan, but she’s not afraid to indulge in some junk food. #Shameless

6. Because she’s a yogi.

Because she’s a yogi.

7. Because she brings a whole new definition to tom-boy chic.

Because she brings a whole new definition to tom-boy chic.

8. And she still knows how to dress it up.

And she still knows how to dress it up.

9. And she knows how to do Fashion Week justice.

And she knows how to do Fashion Week justice.

10. And just as easily go back to her tom-boy tendencies with style.

And just as easily go back to her tom-boy tendencies with style.

11. Because she’s adorable. Duh!

Because she’s adorable. Duh!
Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close