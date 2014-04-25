11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Because she’s down with the boys (The TDE boys that is).
2. She’s a natural hair icon in every right.
3. I mean, LOOK AT THAT HAIR.
4. Because she runs in a circle of equally gorgeous friends.
5. She’s a vegan, but she’s not afraid to indulge in some junk food. #Shameless
6. Because she’s a yogi.
7. Because she brings a whole new definition to tom-boy chic.
8. And she still knows how to dress it up.
9. And she knows how to do Fashion Week justice.
10. And just as easily go back to her tom-boy tendencies with style.
11. Because she’s adorable. Duh!
