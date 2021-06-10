10 Times Sasha Obama Showed Her Gemini Ways

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We can all agree that the love affair between the Obama family and the rest of the nation is strong. Our forever First Family has left a mark on our hearts. The POTUS and FLOTUS infatuation is something serious. But the way we feel about their daughters? That’s next-level love.

But today, all eyes are on Sasha Obama, as she turns 20 (June 10).

Remember when we were first introduced to her? She was an adorable 7-year-old with tons of #BlackGirlMagic and all-cheeks. But our beloved Former First Daughter is growing up before our eyes. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, the baby of the Obama family is stepping into her own and is making us all proud.

But being the president’s daughter, especially the child of the first Black president of the United States couldn’t have been easy. Living your life under the microscope—even after President Obama’s term ended in 2017 must be a struggle, but she has persevered and is one beautiful and well-adjusted teenager.

Now…let’s talk about her fashion.

When your mother is Michelle Obama—arguably one of the most fashionable women in the world—that impeccable sense of style and confidence is going to rub off on you. So, with Ms. Sasha, just like her mama, she slays and has been putting a smile on our face since her Daddy started his Presidential campaign way back in 2007.

So to celebrate baby girl, and her true Gemini spirit, here are 10 times she showed us her spunk, her style, and her smile over the years!

