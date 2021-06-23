Yappy Hour At Military Park at White River State Park

Back by popular demand, Yappy Hour in partnership with RadioNOW 100.9 kicks off June 24th in Military Park at White River State Park. This FREE pup and family friendly outdoor happy hour is focused on bringing the Indianapolis community together with music, food, yard games, local dog vendors, dog training demos, and beer/wine.

Make sure to join us all summer long for every Yappy Hour in Military Park: September 30th from 6:00-8:30pm.

